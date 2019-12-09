PET OF THE WEEK: Melanie

AGE: 9 months
SEX: Female, spayed
BREED: Domestic shorthair
COLOR: Black
WEIGHT: 8 pounds
Melanie came into our care from El Centro Animal Control in July of this year when she was around 4 months old. Melanie is a very cuddly cat and she becomes very chatty when she wants someone’s love and affection. Although Melanie has never had a home to call her own, she is the epitome of a “house cat.” She is very laid back and loves to sit around and snack on food all day long. Melanie does very well with other cats, and she even likes to be around children. We believe that Melanie would do best in a quiet home with a family that has lots of time on their hands to laze about the house with their new feline fur-kid. Melanie is ready to finally find the purrfect furever home this holiday season.
If you would like to set up a meet and greet with Melanie, please call or come by the shelter during our business hours. Melanie’s adoption fee will be $40 until Dec. 31.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dogs only)
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours:
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.