PET OF THE WEEK: Milo

ID#: 21-0580
AGE: 3 months
SEX: Male
BREED: Pitbull mix
COLOR: Fawn and white
WEIGHT: 25 pounds
Milo came into our care about two weeks ago from Brawley Animal Control as a stray. Once again, we were certain that someone would come in looking for him because he is such a happy and healthy puppy, but that was not the case. Milo is your typical puppy — he loves to eat, play, poop and repeat! Well, he does have quite the personality. Milo always has a smile on his face and is always happy to meet new people and other animals. He is currently kenneled with two other puppies that are his size and age, and they are all getting along splendidly! With proper puppy training and tons of love, we know Milo is going to be the best pitty-pup on the block! This happy-peppy puppy is ready to find his furever home! If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Milo, please call the shelter during our business hours or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Meet and greets are by appointment only. Milo’s adoption fee is $170 (or $85 on Saturday for National Mutt Day).
Adoption benefits include:
- Up to date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dog only).
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
