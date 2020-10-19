PET OF THE WEEK: Nacho

ID#: 20-0 738
AGE: 2 ½ years
SEX: Male, neutered
BREED: Chihuahua/doxie mix
COLOR: Red & white
WEIGHT: 14 pounds
Nacho came into our care in late June of this year. A good Samaritan had found him shortly after he had been hit by a car and was left to fend for himself. The incident had happened after hours so he was taken to a local vet for pain medication to make him comfortable for the night. The following morning he was transported to our veterinarian in Mexicali where it was determined that his leg was broken clean in half, and he had suffered some slight spinal damage that caused him to lose feeling in his lower tail. Nacho immediately went into surgery to repair his severely broken leg and to have much of his lower tail amputated. After his surgery, he went into a foster home and ended up being fostered by the very nice lady who had initially found him! Fast forward a few months and Nacho is doing well and has made a full recovery! His foster mom tells us that he is such a happy boy and he is always excited to see and meet new people. He is very confident and likes to walk around like he owns the place. Nacho is not afraid of anything! Nacho’s foster mom tells us that he gets along well with other dogs and he does like cats. In fact, his best friend is a cat! When he is not busy playing with his toys and his kitty best friend, Nacho is usually busy cuddling with his foster family and showering them with lots of love and kisses. Nacho is looking forward to finding his furever home for Pawtoberfest! If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Nacho, please call the shelter during our business hours, or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Due to COVID-19, meet and greets are by appointment only. Nacho’s adoption fee is $60 (for the month of October only).
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dogs only).
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.