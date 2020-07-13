PET OF THE WEEK: Nadine

ID#: 20-0511
AGE: 8 years
SEX: Female
BREED: Pitbull mix
COLOR: White/black
WEIGHT: 60 pounds
Nadine was brought into our care last Tuesday from El Centro Animal Control. She was found as a stray and animal control held on to her for about three weeks before she was turned over to us. Being that she is so sweet and friendly the animal control officers were certain someone was going to claim her, but sadly no one did. When we brought Nadine to our shelter, we quickly learned that not only did she do very well with people, but she does amazingly well with other dogs -- small, medium and large dogs! While in our front office she was interacting with other dogs, wagging her tail and giving them kisses. We did temperament test Nadine with cats, and sadly we learned that she does not like kitties. We believe that as long as Nadine is in a home where there are no cats, she will fit in perfectly! After all, no family is complete without a love-a-bull pitty. If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Nadine, please call or email the shelter during our business hours. Due to COVID-19, meet and greets are by appointment only. Nadine’s adoption fee is $100.
