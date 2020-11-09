PET OF THE WEEK: Niles

ID#: 20-0792
AGE: 10 years
SEX: Male
BREED: Chihuahua
COLOR: White
WEIGHT: 5 pounds
Niles came into our care from El Centro Animal Control late last week. Although we are still getting to know him and he is still adjusting, what we do know is that Niles is such a sweet and loving boy. He has greeted every one of our team members that he has met with a wagging tail and kisses. Niles does very well around other dogs and he does very well with cats as well. We aren’t sure how Niles was found as a stray or why he was not claimed, but our team is very excited to get to know him better and help him find his furever home during Adopt a Senior Pet Month! If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Niles, please call the shelter during our business hours or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Due to COVID-19, meet and greets are by appointment only. Niles’ adoption fee is only $50 for the month of November.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dog only).
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours:
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
