PET OF THE WEEK: Oliver

ID#: C21-0048
AGE: 1 year
SEX: Male, neutered
BREED: Domestic short-hair
COLOR: Orange tabby
WEIGHT: 10 pounds
FeLV/FIV/HW: Negative
Oliver came into our care from Brawley Animal Control as a stray back in March of this year. Oliver was very scared when he first came in, but quickly came around after about a day or so. All he needed was a bit of time and lots of hugs from our cat care technicians. Oliver is one of the favorites amongst the staff. His primary caretaker says that he is one of the sweetest and most loving cats that we have in our care! Oliver absolutely loves affection from people; he loves being held, and he likes to gently knead his paws when being loved on. Oliver has done great with everyone he has met, and he does great with other animals as well. It’s not clear as to why no one went looking for Oliver, but it is clear to us that he would make the purrfect addition to any furry family. If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Oliver, please call the shelter during our business hours, or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Meet and greets are by appointment only. Oliver’s adoption fee is $60.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- FeLV, FIV & Heartworm tested
- Spay/neuter
- Microchipping
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
