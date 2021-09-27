PET OF THE WEEK: Paco

NAME: Paco
ID#: 21-0758
AGE: 1 year
SEX: Male
BREED: Doxie/Chihuahua mix
COLOR: Tri-colored
WEIGHT: 10 pounds
Paco came into our care last week from El Centro Animal Control. We had known that Paco was there for a few days and assumed that he would be claimed since he is so darn cute and is such a sweet boy, but he never was. As soon as he walked through our doors, we knew right away that we had to make Paco Pet of the Week. He did well with the other dogs and kitties, and he was very loving towards all our staff members. We are still getting to know Paco, but we do know that he is an awesome little guy and will make a perfect addition to anyone who is looking to expand their furry family. The day our staff member went over to get him from Animal Control he ran straight up to him and jumped in his arms. Paco said he is ready to find his furever home, and we are excited to help him find it. If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet-and-greet with Paco, please call the shelter during our business hours or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Meet-and-greets are by appointment only. Paco’s adoption fee is $120.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dogs only).
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.