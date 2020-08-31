PET OF THE WEEK: Panther

ID#: 20-0608
AGE: 4 years
SEX: Male, neutered
BREED: Cane corso mix
COLOR: Black
WEIGHT: 50 pounds
Panther came into our care just a few weeks ago. When he first arrived at the shelter, we could tell he was afraid and very unsure of what was going on. To help make him more comfortable and to help him adjust to his new (but temporary) life as a shelter pet, we immediately placed him into a foster home. Once he got to his foster home, Panther did exceptionally well! His foster family has told us that he is potty trained. He also enjoys being around other dogs (both big and small) and gets along with them very well. Panther is around two small children in his foster home and he absolutely ADORES them! Panther’s foster parents have shown us pictures of their two children hugging him and even napping with him in their bed. Although he gets along with pretty much everyone, we do know that he does not like cats. This lover boy can’t wait to find the loving furever home that he so deserves. If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Panther, please call or email the shelter during our business hours. Due to COVID-19, meet and greets are by appointment only. Panther’s adoption fee is $120.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Paws in Holtville.
1585 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.