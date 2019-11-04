PET OF THE WEEK: Pico

ID#: 19-0724
AGE: 4 months
SEX: Male, neutered
BREED: Terrier/beagle mix
COLOR: White and tan
WEIGHT: 17 pounds
For those who know the story of the four dogs that were dumped at the Target parking lot in El Centro, Pico is one of the puppies from that bunch. Out of the four dogs, two of them ended up in our care. One was never found, and one was found dead after being hit by a car. Pico got his name because a couple of nights after he and his family were dumped, he was found by one of our team members on Pico Ave. (not far from the shelter) huddled next to the one that was hit by a car. The team member who found him took him home to foster him. He was very scared and obviously traumatized by the whole ordeal. Although we were certain that no one would come for Pico, we still placed him on a seven day stray hold just to be safe. As we suspected, no one came in looking for Pico. We aren’t sure of the life that Pico had before coming into our care, but it is obvious that he was not cared for or loved. Pico is very shy and leery of strangers at first. After a few minutes of being held and knowing that you are his friend, he does just fine. Pico has been around other dogs and cats, and he does just fine. His foster home does have other pets and humans that vary in age, and he does very well with everyone. After everything this poor boy has been through, Pico looks forward to finding a family of his own who is patient and allow him some time to adjust. Most importantly, Pico is looking for a family who will love him unconditionally and give him the furever home that he deserves.
If you would like to set up a meet and greet with Pico, please call or come by the shelter during our business hours. Pico’s adoption fee is $170.
*All adoption protocol and procedures apply.*
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- Trupanion pet health insurance
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dogs only)
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours:
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m. to 6 p,m,
Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
