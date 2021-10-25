PET OF THE WEEK: Poppy

NAME: Poppy
ID#: 21-0746
AGE: 1 ½ year
SEX: Female
BREED: Husky mix
COLOR: Tan/cream
WEIGHT: 45 pounds
Poppy came into our care in the middle of September of this year as a stray from Brawley Animal Control. Right away, our kennel techs knew that Poppy was going to be a staff favorite! Poppy is extremely sweet and puppy-like, meaning she has quite a bit of energy and she loves to play. She loves meeting new people and greets everyone with a smile and a lick. When not playing, she does listen well, minds her manners and makes sure to be very gentle when taking treats from your hand. Poppy is currently kenneled with other dogs, and she is getting along with them all very well. Poppy has been to several adoption events since her arrival, but still hasn’t found her furever home for some odd reason. We take it as a sign that the perfect family just hasn’t met her yet.
If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet-and-greet with Poppy, please call the shelter during our business hours or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Meet-and-greets are by appointment only. Poppy’s adoption fee is $60 for our Pawtoberfest adoption special.
Adoption benefits include:
Up-to-date on vaccinations
Microchipping
Spay/neuter
One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dog only).
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
