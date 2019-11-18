PET OF THE WEEK: Rachel

ID#: 18-0987
AGE: 7 years
SEX: Female, spayed
BREED: Labrador/pitty mix
COLOR: Tan
WEIGHT: 65 pounds
Rachel came into our care of December last year from Animal Control as a stray. Rachel is a very mellow girl and is very low maintenance. She definitely enjoys lazy days being a couch potato for the most part, but she also loves to go outside and sun bathing in the grass. We took Rachel to an event in San Diego back in October and she loved rolling around in the grass and sunshine. She also loved all the hugs and attention she got from all the new people she met. Rachel does very well with all other dogs (both big and small), but she would very much prefer if her furever home did not have any cats in it. Rachel would do very well in a family that has kids — she absolutely ADORES kids, and that is mildly active. Although she is older Rachel does enjoy going on long walks and loves to play. Our team and volunteers have our paws crossed that Rachel will find her furever family this November for Adopt a Senior Pet Month!
If you would like to set up a meet and greet with Rachel, please call or come by the shelter during our business hours. Rachel’s adoption fee is $60 (for the entire month of November).
*All adoption protocol and procedures apply.*
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- Trupanion pet health insurance
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dogs only)
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours:
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
