PET OF THE WEEK: Raksha

ID#: C21-0091
AGE: 2 ½ months
SEX: Female, spayed
BREED: Siamese mix
COLOR: Torti point
WEIGHT: 3 pounds
FeLV/FIV/HW: Negative
Raksha came into our care in mid-April from Brawley Animal Control when she was a bottle baby kitten. She was part of a litter, and they all immediately went into a foster home and have remained there ever since. Raksha’s foster family says that she is a very independent kitten and is very mature for her age. Out of the entire litter, she was the very first to wean from the bottle. She’s the typical kitty-cat-queen and only wants affection on her own terms. She is often seen sunbathing herself and enjoys bird watching from her favorite chair (aka. throne). Although Raksha is still so young, her foster parents say that she is an old soul. If you gaze deep in to those ocean blue eyes of hers, you’ll understand exactly what we mean. If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Raksha, please call the shelter during our business hours, or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Due to COVID-19, meet and greets are by appointment only. Raksha’s adoption fee is $40 for the month of June.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- FeLV, FIV & heartworm tested
- Spay/neuter
- Microchipping
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
