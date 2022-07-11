PET OF THE WEEK: Raven

NAME: Raven
ID#: C20-0234
AGE: 5 years
SEX: Female, spayed
BREED: Domestic Long-hair
COLOR: Black
WEIGHT: 15 pounds
Raven came into our care from Brawley Animal Control as a stray back in July of 2020… She has been in our shelter for two years this month! Over the last two years, this hefty beauty has caught the eye of several potential adopters. The reason why so many have passed her up is because she is an extremely independent cat. Although she mostly likes to keep to herself, Raven will ask for attention and allow you pet her, but only when she wants. For the most part, she likes napping on her favorite plush blanket, getting her chin scratched, and being fed lots of kitty snacks. She’s definitely a diva! Although she is a very particular cat, Raven can be very sweet and loving when she is wanting affection. If anyone is looking to add an independent lady cat to their furry family, Raven is the purrfect girl for them!
If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Raven, please call the shelter during our business hours, or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Meet and greets are by appointment only. Raven’s adoption fee is only $30 for National Adoption Week.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up to date on vaccinations
- FeLV, FIV & Heartworm tested
- Spay/Neuter
- Microchipping
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
760-352-1911
Business Hours:
Tuesday – Friday: 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Saturday: 11:00 am – 3:00 pm
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.