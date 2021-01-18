PET OF THE WEEK: Sandman

ID#: 20-0708
AGE: 3 years
SEX: Male
BREED: German shepherd
COLOR: Brown and black
WEIGHT: 40 pounds
This handsome boy came into our care from Brawley Animal Control at the beginning of October of last year as a stray. As soon as our team saw his dreamy face, we instantly knew that Sandman was the perfect name for him! From the very start, Sandman showed us that he is not shy and that he is very much a people (fur) person. We have come to learn that should he have any siblings he would do best having a sister that is a dog, not a cat. We know that he LOVES to play fetch and can play for hours on end. Because he does have a healthy energy level, we feel that he would do best with an active family who has kids that he can play with. Oh! We almost forgot to mention, Sandman LOVES children! Sandman says he wants a home; make it the warmest that he’s ever known. Give them the word that he’s not a roamer, and having a furless home is over! If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Sandman, please call the shelter during our business hours, or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Due to COVID-19, meet and greets are by appointment only. Sandman’s adoption fee is $120.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dog only).
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours:
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
