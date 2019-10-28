PET OF THE WEEK: Sapphire

AGE: 3 years
SEX: Female, spayed
BREED: Domestic shorthair
COLOR: Grey tabby and white
WEIGHT: 7 pounds
You can only guess where this beautiful girl got her name. He gemstone eyes clearly give it away! Sapphire was brought into our care back in April from Holtville Animal Control as a stray. She is a timid girl at first, but is very loving once she gets to know you better. Sapphire can often be found in our community cat room lazing about with all of her other feline friends. She gets a long very well with other cats, and we do know she does not mind small dogs. Although Sapphire is somewhat shy, nothing gets this precious gem shining better than a good ol’ fashioned belly rub. Sapphire is patiently waiting for the purrfect family to come along and give her the loving furever home that she longs for in time for Paw-toberfest!
If you would like to set up a meet and greet with Sapphire, please call or come by the shelter during our business hours. Sapphire’s adoption fee is only $50.
*All adoption protocol and procedures apply.*
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- Trupanion pet health insurance
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dogs only)
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours:
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.