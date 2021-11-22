PET OF THE WEEK: Scooby

NAME: Scooby
ID#: 21-0873
AGE: 10 years
SEX: Male
BREED: Shar-Pei/Great Dane mix
COLOR: Brown
WEIGHT: 65 pounds
Scooby came into our care a few weeks ago from Imperial County Animal Control. Scooby’s owner had passed away, and the family was unable to care for him. When we first saw Scooby, we thought he looked exactly like Scooby Doo. As cliché as it was, we decided to name him that. We later found out that “Scooby Doo” was his original name! We decided to keep it since it fit so well. You can’t tell by his picture, but Scooby has cataracts in both eyes and his mostly blind. It took him some time to adjust to his new surroundings, but he is getting the hang of things. He does very well with his kennel mate (so we know he would do well in a home with another dog), and he is very loving and gentle with people. For having gone through so much in such a short time, it is amazing to see that Scooby hasn’t shut down — as many seniors in his position often do. This handsome and loving boy is one of the many senior pets in our care that deserves a warm and loving furever home this holiday season.
If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet-and-greet with Scooby, please call the shelter during our business hours, or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Meet-and-greets are by appointment only. Scooby’s adoption fee is $50 for our Adopt a Senior Pet Month adoption special.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up to date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dog only).
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
