PET OF THE WEEK: Shiloh

ID#: C21-0046
AGE: 6 months
SEX: Male, neutered
BREED: Domestic short-hair
COLOR: Black and white
WEIGHT: 4 pounds
FeLV/FIV/HW: Negative
Shiloh came into our care on March 6, but he wasn’t brought into our care intentionally. On March 5 and 6, we had a two-day TNR clinic and Shiloh was one of the “ferals” brought in for spay/neuter. During recovery, we noticed that he was having a very hard time waking up. After about four hours, he finally lifted up his head, but we knew that he was in no condition to be released. We asked the person who brought him in if we could keep him to make sure that he would be OK, and she agreed to let us keep him. By the following morning Shiloh was much better, fully awake and he ate and drank A LOT. We were so relieved! It appeared that he was very malnourished and dehydrated, but it was hard to tell since he had been brought in a trap and was behaving like a feral. He was just scared. Being malnourished is why it took him so long to wake up. In a very short period of time, we have come to find out that Shiloh isn’t feral at all. Shiloh has turned out to be a very loving and sweet kitty who loves to be held and loved on. We believe that he may have been dumped in the area where he was trapped and didn’t know how to properly fend for himself. In a way, being trapped and brought to our TNR clinic is what saved his life. We don’t really know what his whole story is, but it is clear that he has had a very rough beginning. We are so happy that Shiloh came into our care as he has shown our staff so much love! We are excited to see what the future has in store for him and to help him find his happily fur-ever after. If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Shiloh, please call the shelter during our business hours, or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Due to COVID-19, meet and greets are by appointment only. Shiloh’s adoption fee is $80.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- FeLV, FIV & heartworm tested
- Spay/neuter
- Microchipping
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours:
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
