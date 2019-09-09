PET OF THE WEEK: Skylar

ID#: 19-0320
AGE: 10 years
SEX: Female, spayed
BREED: Shepherd mix
COLOR: Black, grey and tan
WEIGHT: 45 pounds
Skylar came into our care back in May of this year from Imperial Animal Control. Sadly this senior girl was found as a stray and her family never went looking for her. Skylar was not in the best of health when she came into our care, so we quickly placed her into a foster home so that she could comfortably regain her strength while receiving tons of love. Her foster mom says that although she is a senior pet she doesn’t let her age slow her old bones down. Skylar has a lot of energy and loves to go on long walks. She loves to run around in the back yard with her other foster siblings, and after she’s gotten her cardio in she likes to work on her tan and sunbathe in the grass. Her foster mom says that she is definitely a lady and can be very dainty. She is also well behaved and has very good manners. Skylar gets along well with other dogs (both big and small) and she gets along amazingly well with cats. As you can tell, this golden girl has tons of love to give and would make a great addition to anyone’s furry family.
If you would like to set up a meet and greet with Skylar, please call or come by the shelter during our business hours. Skylar’s adoption fee is $100.
*All adoption protocol and procedures apply.*
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- Trupanion pet health insurance
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dogs only)
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business Hours:
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.