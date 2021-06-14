PET OF THE WEEK: Sookie

ID#: C21-0066
AGE: 4 years
SEX: Female, spayed
BREED: Siamese mix
COLOR: Torti point
WEIGHT: 6 pounds
FeLV/FIV/HW: Negative
Sookie came into our care in late March. She was found on the streets of Mexicali by a rescue there and was VERY pregnant. Unfortunately the rescue was unable to find a proper foster home for her and asked us to take her in. We agreed to take her in and fortunately our veterinarian in Mexicali agreed to foster her. The very next day, Sookie gave birth to four very healthy kittens. About three weeks later, a very sick and very pregnant cat was brought into our shelter from a local business. She had been found at their location in extremely poor health. We immediately took her to our vet and it was determined that she had gotten into antifreeze. Sadly, our vet was unable to save her and had to end her suffering. Before she crossed the Rainbow Bridge, our veterinarian performed an emergency C-section in an attempt to save her babies. Three babies were delivered, but we needed a momma cat to help keep them strong and healthy. The babies were introduced to Sookie and she very happily took in the three orphans. About a week later, one of the kittens ended up becoming very ill, and he did not survive. Thanks to Sookie, his two other siblings did and they are doing exceptionally well! Sookie is a very sweet and loving cat (as you can see by her picture), and she loves people and other animals. Not only was she a loving and very nurturing mother to all her babies, but she is also a real life heroine! If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Sookie, please call the shelter during our business hours, or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Due to COVID-19, meet and greets are by appointment only. Sookie’s adoption fee is $30 for the month of June.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- FeLV, FIV & heartworm tested
- Spay/neuter
- Microchipping
- One FREE wellness check with a local veterinarian.
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
