PET OF THE WEEK: Sparkle

ID#: 21-0551
AGE: 6 years
SEX: Female, spayed
BREED: Beagle/boxer mix
COLOR: Brown and white
WEIGHT: 35 pounds
Sparkle came into our care the night of the Fourth of July after being found by one of the shelter staff members. The staff member said that Sparkle was clearly in distress and disoriented from the booms and flashes of fireworks. Our staff member called Sparkle over and she ran right up to her and brought her to the shelter for safe keeping. She was not microchipped and did not have any identification on her. No one ever came in looking for her, and sadly we never were able to locate her family. Fast forward a couple of months, and Sparkle landed herself in an amazing foster home! Sparkle’s foster family describes her as happy, wiggly and an expert cuddler! She absolutely loves affection and being with her foster family 100 percent of the time. She is also very playful and gets super excited when she sees her favorite people. When she isn’t being playful, she is quite lazy as she is the queen of napping. Sparkle is a very easy dog around the home, is potty trained, and loves to nap next to her foster mom while she works from home. She is friendly to dogs she meets, but does show some tendencies to resource guard at home and therefore would do best as an only pet. Sparkle would do very well in a home that operates at a mellow pace and does not have any kitties as she does like to chase them sometimes.
If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet-and-greet with Sparkle, please call the shelter during our business hours or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Meet-and-greets are by appointment only. Sparkle’s adoption fee is $120.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dog only).
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.