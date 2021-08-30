PET OF THE WEEK: Thimble

ID#: C21-0156
AGE: 6 months
SEX: Male, neutered
BREED: Domestic short-hair
COLOR: Grey and white tabby
WEIGHT: 4 pounds
FeLV/FIV/HW: Negative
Thimble came into our care in April of this year from Brawley Animal Control when he was about 2 weeks old. He was one of seven in an abandoned litter, but little did we know that Thimble would be the most special one in the bunch. Thimble and his siblings were immediately placed into a foster home with our most experienced bottle-baby foster. As the weeks went by, Thimble’s foster mom told us she thought something might be wrong with him. Thimble had an amazing appetite, but he wasn’t growing like his siblings were. When it came time to be weaned, everyone but Thimble came off the bottle. He was on the bottle until he was three months old and getting him to switch to normal kitten food was a lengthy process. When he was three months old, he was the size of the 6-week-old kitten. Now that he is 6 months old, he is the size of a three-month-old kitten. Thimble is currently in a foster home with kittens that are much younger than he is, and they have surpassed him in size. For some reason Thimble has been somewhat delayed in his development, but that does not stop him from being extremely playful and probably the most loving kitten on the planet! He also does very well with dogs, other cats and literally every human he meets. What Thimble lacks in stature, he makes up for in heart and personality. This little guy is ready to show his new furever family just how big his heart is. If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet-and-greet with Thimble, please call the shelter during our business hours or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Meet-and-greets are by appointment only. Thimble’s adoption fee is $40 for our Clear the Shelters adoption special (Aug. 23 to Sept. 19).
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- FeLV, FIV & Heartworm tested
- Spay/neuter
- Microchipping
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.