Pet of the Week: Thumbelina

AGE: 9 months
SEX: Female
BREED: Domestic shorthair
COLOR: Torti tabby
WEIGHT: 6.12 pounds
Thumbelina came into our care about three weeks ago from Brawley Animal Control as an owner surrender. From what we were told, she came from a home where her owner was not in good health and did not have much time. The owner’s family felt it was best that Thumbelina find her new furever family through our shelter. As you can see by her picture, we named her Thumbelina for a very special reason. Thumbelina is a polydactyl which means she was born with extra toes on her front paws! This condition is something that some cats are born with and it is not harmful to their health. In fact, polydactylism is a highly desired trait amongst feline enthusiasts. Our Kitty Care Technicians say that Thumbelina is very friendly and is such a sweet girl. She loves to be held and she likes to rub up against and love on just about everyone she meets. Thumbelina does well with other cats and she doesn’t seem to mind dogs all that much. If you would like to set up a meet and greet with Thumbelina, please call or come by the shelter during our business hours. Thumbelina’s adoption fee is $75.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dogs only)
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours:
Tuesday – Friday: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
