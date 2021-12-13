PET OF THE WEEK: Tortilla

NAME: Tortilla
ID#: C21-0400
AGE: 8 years
SEX: Female, spayed
BREED: Domestic short-hair
COLOR: Tortoiseshell
WEIGHT: 8 pounds
Tortilla found her way into our care about three months ago. She wasn’t brought in by Animal Control or turned in as an owner surrender. She just showed up one day and was hanging out with the feral cats that live on the shelter property. Initially we thought she was feral, so we trapped her, took her in to be spayed, found out she was already spayed, tipped her ear, and released her back at the shelter. A few weeks later we found out that Tortilla was not feral at all. She began walking up to staff and allowing herself to be petted and held. One of our staff members even discovered that Tortilla is declawed in her front paws! This a dead giveaway that Tortilla at some point was someone’s pet. Tortilla is great with other cats, and she doesn’t mind dogs at all. She loves people and she is very affectionate. How she ended up wandering her way to the shelter is a mystery, but we do know that this sweet senior kitty is more than ready to find her new and loving furever home. If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Tortilla, please call the shelter during our business hours, or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Meet and greets are by appointment only. Tortilla’s adoption fee is $30 for our Homes for the Pawlidays adoption special (ends Dec. 31).
Adoption benefits include:
- Up to date on vaccinations
- FeLV, FIV & heartworm tested
- Spay/neuter
- Microchipping
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
