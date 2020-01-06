PET OF THE WEEK: Trixie

AGE: 4 months
SEX: Female
BREED: Domestic shorthair
COLOR: Tortoiseshell
WEIGHT: 2.5 pounds
Trixie came into our care in October 2019 from El Centro Animal Control as a stray when she was about 7 weeks old. Our Kitty Cat Care Technicians say that she is very friendly and she loves to be held and get tons of cuddles from people. For a kitten, Trixie is a pretty mellow kitty. She isn’t your typical kitten that is generally bouncing off the walls. She gets along well with other cats and kittens and she doesn’t mind being around small dogs. We believe that Trixie would do well in any home as long as she is with people who don’t mind loving on her for hours on end.
If you would like to set up a meet and greet with Trixie, please call or come by the shelter during our business hours. Trixie’s adoption fee is $75.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dogs only)
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours:
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
