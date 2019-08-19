PET OF THE WEEK: Truffles

AGE: 1 year
SEX: Female
BREED: Netherland dwarf mix
COLOR: Grey & white
WEIGHT: 7 pounds
Truffles came into our care earlier this month as an owner surrender. Her family unexpectedly lost their home and was unable to care for her after their loss… At first Truffles was a bit timid as the shelter is noisy and full of new and funny smells, but after a few days she started to come out of her shell. After she calmed down we were able to find a foster home for Truffles, and she is living like a princess! Her foster family says that she is like no bunny that they have ever met! She is a very sweet and cuddly bunny, but she occasionally shows her princess sassiness. When she is let out she likes to run around the house and show everyone how fast she can run. Her foster family also says that she gets along with small dogs that do not mind bunnies. They also told us that she is a tad shy at first when it comes to new people, but with some patience and lots of yummy snack, she will soon be your best friend.
If you would like to set up a meet and greet with Truffles, please call or come by the shelter during our business hours. Truffles’ adoption fee is $60.
*All adoption protocol and procedures apply.*
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- Trupanion pet health insurance
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dogs only)
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours:
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
