PET OF THE WEEK: Wendy

ID#: C20-0282
AGE: 2 ½ months
SEX: Female
BREED: Domestic shorthair
COLOR: Yellow tabby
WEIGHT: 1 ½ pounds
Wendy came into our care at the beginning of the month after being found in Imperial, wandering the streets all by herself. Initially, we believed Wendy was much younger than she is due to her very petite size. After looking her over some more, we realized that she is older than we thought and for some reason she is just a very small kitten. From the get-go, Wendy has been nothing but a pint-sized fluff of love! She loves to be held and cuddled, and she loves to wrap her paws around your face to give lots of sandpaper kisses. She is by far, the most affectionate kitten we have ever had the pleasure of caring for. Although Wendy is very much loved by all of our team members, we soon hope to help her find that purrfect family who will provide her with the loving furever home that she is looking for. If you would like to set up a meet and greet with Wendy, please call or email the shelter during our business hours. Due to COVID-19, meet and greet are by appointment ONLY. Wendy’s adoption fee is $80.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.