PET OF THE WEEK: Willow

ID#: 20-0725
AGE: 8 years
SEX: Female
BREED: Pitty mix
COLOR: Fawn/white
WEIGHT: 50 pounds
Willow came into our care mid-October from Imperial County Animal Control. She had been found as a stray and remained there for several months after being picked up. The day our team went to Imperial County Animal Control to get Willow, five other dogs were pulled along with her. As of Friday of last week, Willow is the only dog from that group that remains without a home to call her own. Willow is an absolute sweetheart and loves to be around people and loves to give and receive tons of love! We have come to learn that she is animal selective and gets along better with larger male dogs, but we believe that Willow would do best in a home where she is an only fur-child. We wish we knew more about her story or what her life was like before the shelter, but we do know that Willow would love to find her new and loving furever family in time for Adopt a Senior Pet Month. If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Willow, please call the shelter during our business hours, or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Due to COVID-19, meet and greets are by appointment only. Willow’s adoption fee is only $50 for the month of November.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dogs only).
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
