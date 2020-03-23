Pet of the Week: Winifred

ID#: 20-0092
AGE: 4 years
SEX: Female
BREED: Chihuahua mix
COLOR: Tan
WEIGHT: 5 pounds
Winfred came into our care from one of the local Animal Control agencies in early February of this year. Winifred was turned into Animal Control by her owner’s family after the owner had sudden fallen ill and could no longer care for her. She was turned in with several other dogs that all had puppies that were about 5 weeks old. We were told that an out-of-town rescue group had been secured for them, so our team did not worry too much about them. About a week or so after the rescue group was supposed to have taken them all, we learned they had taken only the puppies and left the mothers behind. They were all devastated that their puppies had been torn away from them and they were so scared from all of the sudden changes that it was very difficult to handle them. They would scream in terror whenever someone would approach them. That day, two of our team members committed to taking three of the mothers (Winifred being one of them) and working with them until they were adoptable. Two of them came around very quickly and found their furever homes together with an amazing family. Winifred took a bit longer, but after a few weeks she quickly warmed up to most of our staff members. Winifred loves to prance around our front office, jumping on peoples’ laps to give them kisses! She does very well with other dogs (small and large) and doesn’t seem to mind cats. Although Winifred has come a long way she is still somewhat leery of new people, but with some time and TLC she will become a very loving companion. We believe that Winifred would do exceptionally well in a slow-paced home with a family that is looking for a small lap dog to bring into their furry family.
If you would like to set up a meet and greet with Winifred, please call or come by the shelter during our business hours. Winifred’s adoption fee will be $120.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dogs only)
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Hours of Operation
Tuesday – Friday: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. — 3 p.m.
Closed Sunday, Monday and all major holidays
