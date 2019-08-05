PET OF THE WEEK :Zazu

ID#: 19-0499
AGE: 1 year
SEX: Male
BREED: German Shepherd
COLOR: Black/brown
WEIGHT: 40 pounds
Zazu was brought into our care earlier last week from Imperial Animal Control. After being placed on an extended stray hold (two months), no one ever went looking for this sweet boy. We are still getting to know Zazu, but from what we do know is that he has quite a bit of energy. We believe that he would do very well in a family who has other dogs with the same energy level to play with, or he would do very well in a family that is active and likes to go jogging on a regular basis. He would make a fantastic jogging partner! Once Zazu has had some time to burn of his energy, he does settle down and is very well behaved. Zazu also gets along with other dogs and likes being around them, very much so. If you would like to set up a meet and greet with Zazu, please call or come by the shelter during our business hours. Zazu’s adoption fee is $120.
*All adoption protocol and procedures apply.*
Adoptions includes:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- Trupanion pet health insurance
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dogs only)
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours:
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
