PET OF THE WEEK: Zelena

ID#: 21-0540
AGE: 2 years
SEX: Female
BREED: Husky
COLOR: Black and white
WEIGHT: 50 pounds
Zelena came into our care at the end of June of this year as a stray from Brawley Animal Control. Zelena is not your typical husky. Aside from her absolute and stunning beauty, she is a very well-behaved dog! She is quiet, laid-back and has a calm demeanor. She is very curious about new people but attempts to get to know them in a well-mannered fashion. She’s not one to jump on people or cover them in slobbery kisses. Instead, she will approach, sniff and sit. All our kennel attendants say that she is so well-behaved that she would make the best couch potato when she finds a home! Zelena has been kenneled with a few different dogs and she has done very well with all of them. We believe she would do well with a family that has another dog, but would do best with one that possesses the same mellow temperament. We aren’t sure why Zelena hasn’t been scooped up yet, but until she is, she patiently awaits her furever home.
If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet-and-greet with Zelena, please call the shelter during our business hours or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Meet-and-greets are by appointment only. Zelena’s adoption fee is $60 for our Clear The Shelters adoption special (Aug. 23 to Sept. 19).
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dogs only).
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
