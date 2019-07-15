PET OF THE WEEK

NAME: Lucky
ID#: 19-0452
AGE: 2 ½ months
SEX: Male
BREED: Cocker spaniel/ terrier mix
COLOR: Brown/tan/black
WEIGHT: 9 pounds
This stinkin’ cute little puppy came into our care about two weeks ago from Brawley Animal Control as a “stray.” One of our team members named him Lucky because he is very lucky to be alive. When this sweet little boy came in, we immediately noticed that he was covered in hundreds, if not at least a thousand ticks. He was very weak and his gums were pale from anemia. A volunteer immediately took him out to bath him and remove as many ticks as she could. Not only was Lucky covered in ticks from nose to tail, but he was quite thin. We offered him a special veterinary prescription diet to help get some nutrients in him, and he would not eat. After several hours of trying to get him to eat, he finally ate. Within a few minutes, he had a bowel movement that was completely full of bird seed and grit. Wherever he was at, he was so hungry that he was eating whatever he could find. The bird seed and grit was upsetting his tummy, which is why he didn’t want to eat at first. After several days of a prescription diet and B 12 injections to help with his anemia, Lucky quickly regained his strength and was back on track to being in good health. Lucky is a bit shy at first when he meets new people, but after a few moments in your arms we wags his tail and smothers you with lots of puppy breath kisses. Lucky is now in a foster home where he is receiving lots of loving care while he awaits his new and loving furever home.
If you would like to set up a meet and greet with Lucky, please call or come by the shelter during our business hours. Lucky’s adoption fee is $170.
*All adoption protocol and procedures apply.*
Adoptions includes:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- Trupanion pet health insurance
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dogs only)
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours:
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.