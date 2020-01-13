PETS AND PAGES:Help us help them

Over the last week or so, representatives from the Humane Society of Imperial County have paid visits to multiple animal control facilities throughout the county — all of which were completely inundated with pets that have gone unclaimed and forgotten by their families.
The municipal shelters that do not contract with the Humane Society of Imperial County have asked for our assistance in alleviating their overcrowding situation. Being that the Humane Society is already functioning at full capacity, our team and volunteers are doing what we can where we can ... but it isn’t enough.
When speaking with the animal control officers we can clearly hear the sadness and frustration in their voices. Many people think they are callous and careless individuals, but we have literally seen animal control officers shed tears over the things that they see and deal with pertaining to the crisis at hand. It’s sad to say that although there are several animal advocates, lovers and supporters here in the Imperial Valley, it seems that there are just too many animals and not enough people to help them all.
Local shelters and rescues are doing everything they possibly can with what they have, but more needs to be done by pet owners and community members. This is a plea for pet owners and community members to step up and aid all lost/homeless pets and shelters/rescues within our community.
If you have lost a pet, please do not wait for someone else to find your pet for you. The second you know your pet is missing please immediately exhaust all resources in trying to find it. Call animal control and report your pet lost and ask if it may have been picked up or reported found. Contact local presses and radio stations and ask them to run a lost pet ad. Put up lost pet posters in the area where the pet was lost. Physically go to every shelter to look for your pet yourself.
Shelter workers and animal control officers are dealing with literally hundreds of animals at any given moment, and it’s extremely difficult for those people to track down your pets for people. It is also be wise to frequently check lost and found pet pages on social media sites.
If you find someone’s lost pet or a pet that is a stray, please do the same in exhausting resources to help quickly reunite the pet with its family. Having the lost/stray pet scanned for a microchip can be for FREE at any local veterinary office, the Humane Society of Imperial County or by any animal control officer.
Please microchip your pets and have proper identification (name tags and properly fitted collars/harnesses) with current contact information on them at all times. For pets that are microchipped, please make sure the owner contact information registered to the chip is always current. Even if pets are in the house, accidents DO happen.
Please spay and neuter your pets. Spaying and neutering not only has several health benefits, but it also helps prevent pets from having the urge to roam in search of mates and it completely eliminates accidental or unwanted litters. As many animal welfare professionals will agree, we can no longer adopt our way out of this pet overpopulation crisis. We must end it at the source, which is preventing accidental/unwanted litters.
Please NEVER give up on a senior pet simply because of its age. For those who have not seen it first hand, you simply cannot understand the emotional, mental and physical stress that a senior pet goes through when being left in a shelter because of their age, after years of being in a home with a family. Pets are family, not disposable items.
Lastly, please always make adoption your first choice. Local shelters are full of animals that are waiting to do nothing more than give you a lifetime of unconditional love and commitment. Even if you are looking for a specific type of breed or certain traits in a pet, there is a scared and forgotten pet waiting for YOU in a shelter somewhere. Regardless of what shelter or rescue you adopt from, know that you are saving a life and making room for another life that needs saving.
For a community with fewer than 200,000 people in the entire county, it is alarming how many animals there are out there roaming the streets and who do not have a home to call their own. If people do not start doing something now, animals within our community will pay the ultimate sacrifice for the irresponsibility of people.
Let’s make the Imperial Valley a happier and safer place for all of our fuzzy four-legged community members. By working together in small ways, we all can move mountains for the animals that depend on us and bring an end to this problem. Let’s all be the heroes that our pets think we are.
The Humane Society of Imperial County offers low-cost spay/neuter and microchipping programs that are open to all community members who have pets that are need of the service. We are also looking for sponsors to help in funding mobile spay and neuter clinics coming to the Imperial Valley. To schedule your pet’s low-cost appointment or for more information on spay/neuter or sponsoring, please call or come by our office during business hours to speak to a team member.
Devon Apodaca is the executive director of the Humane Society of Imperial County.
