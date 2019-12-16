The months following the holidays sometimes can to be the saddest time of the year for some pets.
For some pets that were adopted during Christmas as presents, this means that they will end up back in the shelter. Many people adopt animals from shelters to give as presents to their young nieces, nephews, sons, daughters, grandchildren, etc.
The Humane Society of Imperial County attempts to educate potential adopters about adopting pets as presents for children and how much of a responsibility having an animal is. After a lengthy screening process and a very long conversation about how the parent or guardian of the child is ultimately responsible for the adopted pet, our team members do feel comfortable adopting to potential adopters who are in compliance with what we require from adopters.
Unfortunately, there are times when some animals do come back to our shelter after being adopted. What we most commonly see when people adopt a pet for a child is that the pet is just like a toy — once the fun in it is gone, children quickly become bored with them. Some people put the responsibility of caring for a pet on the child, and some children just aren’t ready for that kind of responsibility.
What we would like our adopters to know is that animals are like children themselves — they require a lot of attention, love, proper discipline (when necessary), consistency, someone to show them right from wrong and what behaviors are accepted and which ones are not. When all these ingredients are combined, any orphaned pet that is adopted from whichever shelter or rescue can turn out to be the perfect addition to any family.
Although it is sad to see any animal come back into the shelter, we are very grateful that adopters bring the animals back to us when they are no longer able to care for them. This allows us to ensure that the animal does not fall into the wrong hands and the animal is left outside or turned loose to fend for itself due to undesired behavior that could have very easily been corrected with some patience and understanding.
If you or someone you know have recently adopted a pet and find that it just quite isn’t working out, we urge that the pet owner take some time to try to figure out a solution. Sometimes a quick and simple consultation with a veterinarian or a behaviorist can be exactly what is needed.
Please remember, many animals that are in shelters or that come from rescue groups are ones that have lived a not-so-easy life. Many of them have gone from a home, given up on, to the streets, to a shelter, and back to a home.
We as people are not able to communicate with animals the same way that we communicate with each other. We must be patient and understanding so that we may earn their love and trust. Our pets want nothing more than to please us and make us happy. They do everything they can to understand us and know what it is that we want from them. Out of respect for them, we can at least try to do the same.
Any pet, regardless of where it came from, deserves to be treated like a member of the family. We need to understand that we must invest our time, love, and energy into our pets the same way that we would with anyone who we hold near and dear to our hearts.
Please remember that pets are forever, not for right now.
Devon Apodaca is executive director of the Humane Society of Imperial County.
