PETS OF THE WEEK: Spider Man (left) & Captain America (right)

ID#: C20-0414 & C20-0413
AGE: 6 months
SEX: Males, neutered
BREED: Domestic short-hairs
COLOR: White
WEIGHT: 4 and 5 pounds
FeLV/FIV/HW: Negative
Spider Man and Captain America came into our care from Brawley Animal Control in December 2020 when they were about 4 weeks old. We immediately placed them into a foster home and have been there ever since. If you look at the picture, you can see that Spider Man has a blue eye and a yellow eye. Being completely white and having two different colored eyes is indicative of deafness in some animals. In Spider Man’s case, he indeed is deaf. The reason why we have these two as pet of the week is because they do need to be adopted together. You see, both of them are bonded and do not like to be separated. When separated they become upset and begin to cry. The two of them do everything together and never stray from one another -- they are inseparable! When something is happening and Spider Man isn’t aware, Captain America will get his brother’s attention so that he knows what is going on. Although the two never leave each other’s sides, they do like to interact with their other foster siblings. Spider Man and Captain America do very well with other cats, dogs and all humans that they meet. They are very friendly and very loving to everyone! Their situation is a first for our shelter, but now that we fully understand how the two of them function together we are confident in saying that they are ready to find their furever family. Particularly one that has some extra space in their hearts and home for this fantastic feline duo! If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Spider Man and Captain America, please call the shelter during our business hours, or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Due to COVID-19, meet and greets are by appointment only. Their combined adoption fee is $120.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- FeLV, FIV & Heartworm tested
- Spay/neuter
- Microchipping
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
