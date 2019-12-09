Warm for the winter

The holiday season is just about everyone’s favorite time of the year. It is a time of joy and giving and a time to spend with family and loved ones. For Imperial Valley community members, it is definitely a nice break from the summer heat!
During the holiday season many friends of the Humane Society of Imperial County send holiday family portraits including their furry family members. It is nice to see that we live in a community that is becoming more and more pet friendly and more people include their pets as part of the family. It warms our hearts to see our furry friends cozy and curled up by the fire.
Unfortunately though, and for several different reasons, not all pets are able to stay indoors. During this year’s winter we would like to remind everyone of the importance in making sure that all outdoor pets are kept safe and comfortable out in the cold.
First, it is always essential to remember that all outdoor pets have access to fresh food and fresh water at all times. Secondly, please make sure all outdoor pets that are tethered are done so in a safe and secure way which is in compliance to Imperial County’s Health & Safety Code Section 122335. A copy of this code can be obtained through the Imperial County Animal Control office on Sperber Road, behind the county jail in El Centro, or at the Humane Society of Imperial County.
Lastly, we ask that all outdoor pets are properly protected from the elements and have proper shelter. A dog house or a dog igloo that can be purchased at a local pet store works perfectly in protecting outdoor pets from the cold, wind and rain. Placing an old blanket or comforter inside the dog house or igloo will help to make an outdoor pet more comfortable and warmer during those very cold nights. Some pets would even benefit from having a small heater placed at the entrance of the dog house or igloo.
Not only is it important to make sure that our canine companions are protected from the cold, but it is just as important to watch out for our feline friends. Many people within our community feed, spay and neuter, and care for community (feral) cats. Anyone can easily Google or look up on YouTube how to create a cat house out of a box and some grass or hay for insulation. This is a perfect way to ensure our community cats are safe from the elements and it gives them a nice place to hide and nap during the day.
Please also make sure to remember to tap on your car hoods or honk the horn before you start your car each morning. Community cats will sometimes hide inside the machinery of cars in an attempt to keep warm. Part of being a safe and pet friendly community means that all animals are taken into consideration and provided for by all members of our community.
We understand that not all families are able to have pets indoors, but we greatly appreciate the fact that most families still consider their outdoor pets part of the family and do their very best to properly provide for them and make sure they are happy, healthy and comfortable.
Please always keep in mind this holiday season that if you are cold, then they are cold.
Devon Apocada is executive director of the Humane Society of Imperial County.
