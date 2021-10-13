Volunteering is a great way for people to give back to their communities. Many people give back out of a desire to help others, but those same individuals may acknowledge that volunteering benefits volunteers most of all.
Various studies examining the benefits of volunteering on volunteers have been conducted in recent years. Seniors and retirees who volunteer often cite the sense of purpose that giving back provides. But it’s not just adults who benefit from volunteering. In fact, a report from the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension noted that volunteerism promotes positive citizenship among youth, contributes to youths’ identity development and increases their self-esteem. The authors of the report also note that volunteering helps youth develop empathy for others.
