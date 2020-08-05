Imperial Valley Girl Scout Troop funds mask project with earnings

Imperial Valley Girl Scout Troop 7036 is dedicated to serving the community despite COVID-19 restrictions. Most recently, the members of Troop 7036 completed a Girl Scouts National Service Project: Mask-Making Service Project.

“During this pandemic getting things done as a troop was impossible, but since there are no impossibles for my girls, only challenging situations, the girls figured out how to work the logistics of such an important activity,” said Belia Garneau, Troop 7036 co-leader. “Each girl had a task to complete in order to get the masks made and packaged properly. The girls generated 210 masks using funds from their 2020 cookie campaign earnings.”

