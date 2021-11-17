Tips for making braces more comfortable

Braces can straighten teeth and improve bite health. While adults who wore braces years ago as youngsters likely recall being apprehensive about their appearance back then, thanks to advancements in braces technology, today’s orthodontic braces are less noticeable than braces of yesteryear. In addition, modern braces even feature more effective wires and brackets that can reduce the duration of treatment.
According to Harvard University Health, the science of orthodontics and braces involves placing constant pressure on teeth. The root then presses against the underlying alveolar bone, forcing a portion of the bone next to the root to dissolve, allowing the tooth to incrementally move into the direction it is pushed. After the tooth migrates, new bone will replace the spot where the tooth vacated.
