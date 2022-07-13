YOUTH: Potential stressors for kids

Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
Work is often cited as the primary cause of stress. Indeed, work-related stress is a global issue. According to the Global Organization for Stress, workers in countries as different as the United States, Australia and China all report confronting considerable work-related stress. But framing stress as an issue primarily affecting workers overlooks how it affects kids.
The Global Organization for Stress reports that stress is the number one health concern for high school students. Kids dealing with stress experience many of the same symptoms as adults, which the Mayo Clinic reports include headaches, chest pain, anxiety, and mood swings, among others. But stress triggers differ for kids and adults, and parents concerned about stress affecting their children can learn about potential stressors so they can be better prepared to help children get through stressful experiences.
