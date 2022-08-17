YOUTH: Sportsmanship principles all young athletes should know

Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
Competitive sports have a lot to offer young people. In addition to exposing children to the thrill of competition, competitive sports can set a foundation for a lifetime of healthy living. One study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine in 2014 found that afterschool physical activity programs were the most effective strategy to reduce childhood obesity among children between the ages of six and 12.
Competitive sports also teaches valuable lessons about humility and respect. Sportsmanship is a vital and valuable component of competitive sports, and that’s a lesson no athlete is too young to learn. Coaches and parents can work together to emphasize these principles of sportsmanship to young athletes.
