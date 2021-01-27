YOUTH: Standout athlete also stars in classroom

CALEXICO — Being a grandpa comes with bragging rights, and Calexico’s Henry Esquer had plenty to crow about recently when his granddaughter, Isabella Esquer, came home with Student of the Month awards in algebra, literature and writing, physical education, and history.
Isabella, a former Imperial Valley Press Junior Athlete of the Year, attends Enrique Camarena Junior High School in Calexico. She continues to maintain her hard work and dedication to her studies and play, Grandpa Esquer is proud to report. She maintains a perfect 4.0 grade point average and keeps perfect attendance.
