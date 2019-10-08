LOS ANGELES — The three local offices for an eye care group that recently agreed to a $6.65 million settlement over Medicare and Medicaid fraud allegations are not believed to have been involved in any wrongdoing.
The settlement, which has not been filed in court yet, involved Retinal Institute of California Medical Group, which recently renamed itself Acuity Eye Group and operates 35 locations in the state, including offices in Brawley, Calexico and El Centro.
Ciaran McEvoy, public information officer with the United States Justice Department, said he knows of no proof or evidence that any of the allegations occurred in Imperial County.
The attorney heading the department also said he is not aware that any of the allegations occurred in Imperial County.
In addition to Imperial County, RIC operates in multiple locations in Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties.
On Oct. 2, RIC and several other defendants agreed to pay the United States $6,353,410 and California $296,590 pursuant to a settlement agreement.
Defendants associated with RIC include Dr. Tom Chang, Dr. Michael Samuel, Dr. Michael Davis, CEO Brett Braun and San Gabriel Ambulatory Surgery Center.
According to the court filing, RIC and others are alleged to have engaged in multiple schemes with each one of them resulting in the submission of false and fraudulent claims for reimbursements from Medicaid, Medicare and Medi-Cal.
In one scheme it is alleged that the RIC defendants provided kickbacks to Medicare beneficiaries by waiving their co-payments.
Even though the deductibles were waived by the RIC, it is alleged they included the co-payment amounts in billings submitted to Medicare for reimbursements, thereby falsely inflating its bills to Medicare for those services.
Providers are required to collect co-pays except in the case of a financial hardship, like living below the federal poverty level.
According to the court filing, a provider, practitioner or supplier who routinely waives Medicare copayments or deductibles is misstating its actual charge.
The suit also alleges the RIC billed Medicare for services that were not medically necessary, were not actually performed, were not documented in the medical records and did not comply with the Medicare regulations.
According to the lawsuit, the defendants engaged in multiple and consistent acts of fraudulent an unscrupulous business practices by submitting the claims for the intent of growing its operation.
The claims were settled without admission of liability on the part of the defendants.
