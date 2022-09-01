With the school year starting and students' minds still in the summertime mentality, El Centro FFA took it upon themselves to ease the students into the school year.
On Aug. 16th, the El Centro FFA held their first snow cone social. The event was held to give El Centro FFA’s officers, advisors, and members a chance to socialize and become acquainted with one another, as well as meet new administrators and counselors and develop a sense of community within the program. Over 120 members attended the snow cone social.
By holding social events, El Centro FFA is elevating their comradery and sense of belonging in the chapter. Comradery is essential so that the chapter members can truly trust one another and genuinely enjoy working together. El Centro FFA believes that a chapter should not only be successful in awards but successful in creating a safe environment for their members to grow as leaders. The youth leadership team and officers strive to make sure that each member feels comfortable and as though they have a second family. This sense of belonging and community will help set the foundation for a successful year as students begin their leadership development, classroom engagement and supervised agriculture experience projects. This is why social events are so essential to El Centro FFA, as these events help students newer to FFA feel more comfortable to reach out to more experienced students for help.
The National FFA Organization is based on middle and high school classes that promote and support agricultural education. Comradery is a tremendous part of FFA in general. In FFA it is important to make connections in order to climb the agricultural ladder so that you may start your agricultural career with a support system. Social events such as El Centro FFA’s snow cone social are key to making these connections as it is an easy and fun way to get to know others.
