Members of the California-Mexico Border Relations Council toured Mexicali's water treatment plant of Laguna de Zaragoza, the state Department of Infrastructure and Urban Development announced Sunday.
Visitors wanted to see firsthand the operations of the plant, whose water ends up in the New River, Undersecretary Jorge Alberto Hirales Vargas said.
Staff with the state Public Utilities Commission made a presentation regarding the efforts made to repair infrastructure.
The undersecretary highlighted the importance of building relationships with California as authorities there provide updates about trans-border flux and projects.
INFRASTRUCTURE
Water treatment plant announced
The State Public Utilities Commission of Mexicali recently announced plans for a water treatment plant that will be built in rural Mexicali.
The $2 million plant includes an artificial wetland that has been planned for Guadalupe Victoria, also known as Kilómetro 43.
Commission General Manager Héctor Soto Ibarra said Coca Cola Bottling Company ARCA Continental is the project's developer, along with environmental nonprofit Pronatura Noroeste and state and local authorities.
The commission will provide the property and half the operations and management costs while the private company will invest in infrastructure.
The project will include the building of a wetland that purifies raw water connected to the town's water treatment facility in order to comply with Mexican regulations.
This will be the first water treatment plant of its kind in Mexico, authorities said.
Soto Ibarra said Gov. Jaime Bonilla has made water management one of his administration's priorities.
He also emphasized the importance of treating used water by pointing out that one of the two Mexicali water treatment plants has reached its capacity.
The new project is expected to become operational by the end of 2020.
Assemblyman Juan Meléndrez, whose district covers the half-dozen towns served by the plant, said the artificial lagoon created with the plant will become a habitat for migratory birds and other species while protecting agricultural canals and Hardy River.
GOVERNMENT
Executive officer takes leave
Amid allegations of corruption, state Executive OfficeR Jesus Núñez Camacho announced he will take a temporary leave of absence.
The officer said in a prepared statement that he has decided to step aside while the Department of Honesty and Public Function investigates accusations that he was involved in accepting bribes for awarding government contracts, Zeta newspaper reported Friday.
Other alleged participants include Secretary of Government Amador Rodriguez and Secretary of Well-being Cynthia García Soberanes.
Rodriguez said in a video posted on social media that García was hospitalized after the accusations were made public.
In his statement, Núñez denied the allegations, which he called a reaction to the job done by his office. The executive officer's is the first high-profile resignation within Gov. Bonilla’s administration.
Núñez said his leave of absence was effective Monday.
He said he expects the investigation to conclude soon and that he’ll be exonerated.
As of Sunday, Gov. Bonilla had not commented about the issue.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Armed man caught next to eatery
An armed man was arrested early Sunday next to an eatery in southeast Mexicali, according to police reports.
The suspect was identified by the police as Ivan “Doe,” 41.
The incident took place at 3:15 a.m. at Ankerita Street and Rosa del Desierto Avenue at Fraccionamiento Valle del Pedregal neighborhood.
The police received a report regarding a man who was presumably drinking alcoholic beverages and in possession of a firearm.
Police agents were deployed to the area, where the suspect was found in alleged possession of a Spanish-made .22-caliber Gavilondo & Ciavatora pistol.
The gun was loaded with eight rounds of ammunition.
The suspect was arrested and transported to the east police substation.
CRIME
App-based driver, couple arrested
The driver of an app-based ride service was arrested after allegedly running over a woman involved in unsuccessfully attempting to rob him.
Medical Police said the incident was reported at 3 a.m. Sunday at Rosa del Desierto Avenue and Tlatoyos Street at Fraccionamiento Valle del Pedregal neighborhood in southeastern Mexicali.
Melissa “Doe,” 27, along with her male companion, Luis Alberto “Doe,” 25, allegedly attempt to rob Jorge Alberto “Doe,” 37.
The woman reported flagged down police officers on patrol. She told authorities she was injured after the driver ran over her in an attempt to defend himself during the robbery.
The woman had suffered an unspecified ankle injury.
The woman's accomplice was found and arrested nearby.
The suspects were transported to the eastern police substation on charges of attempted robbery.
The driver was arrested for causing bodily injuries.
—Arturo Bojorquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
