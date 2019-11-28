Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to occasional showers in the afternoon. High around 65F. SE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 49F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Plentiful sunshine. High 62F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.