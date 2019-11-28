SPORTS
Aguilas de Mexicali baseball club announced that iconic, nine-season player Chris Roberson has been released by the team.
In a press release, the club said the U.S player’s removal was part of a series of adjustments to prepare for the closing season's second round.
Mexicali ended round one next to the bottom of the standings, which forced the club to improve in the second half in order to make it to the playoffs.
Mexican Pacific League bylaws mandate a reduction in the number of foreign players from eight to six. That made Roberson, who has been something of a local legend, expendable.
“For the feathered team, it was not easy to make the decision,” the club added.
Of his 15 seasons in the league, Roberson has spent nine in Baja California’s capital city.
“I will always be thankful with the opportunity given by Aguilas de Mexicali managers,” the Californian said. “I understand the situation. I am an Eagle at heart forever.”
The club left the door open for Roberson’s return next season.
GOVERNMENT
Hundreds of contract employees dismissed
Less than a month into Gov. Jaime Bonilla’s administration the state has dismissed 550 contract employees, according to a media report.
La Crónica newspaper said close to half of those cases were voluntary resignations, while a similar amount of employees were not renewed contracts and 50 were removed.
State Executive Officer Jesús Núñez told the newspaper about 40 employees were retained from the past administration.
The official explained that in the case of workers who were not allowed to enter the Department of Well-being the second day of the administration, these employees had no contract.
According to Núñez, no employees are expected for dismissal in December.
CITY
Math project introduced
A new mathematics learning platform intended to simplify instruction was introduced in Mexicali elementary schools Wednesday.
The Municipal Arts and Culture Institute said students and teachers were introduced to Sofia XT, a project developed in 2011 by education specialists, experts in artificial intelligence and computers.
The free-access platform is designed to improve math instruction for children in a personalized manner.
University of Sonora physics expert Dino Alejandro Pardo said the project was created by his company XT Autodidactas Inteligentes in order to increase student performance in mathematics by offering an interactive, functional and user-friendly tool.
The goal, he said, is to significantly contribute to student progress.
Pardo said the platform is supported and updated with innovative and attractive content by 22 experts based on curriculum of the Department of Public Education.
The platform was presented to junior high school students at Meyibó Center located next to La Cachanilla shopping mall.
WEATHER
Classes suspended Thursday
The Department of Education announced the suspension of classes Thursday due to expected heavy rains.
The cancellation was based in a recommendation made by the state Office of Civil Protection and the forecast released by the National Water Commission.
Class suspension applies from kindergarten to college at both public and private schools statewide.
Rainstorms were expected Wednesday evening in coastal cities that will extend to other cities the next day.
Authorities expect showers to diminish Friday.
Also, authorities forecast strong winds and low temperatures in mountain areas.
EDUCATION
High school students get support
After members of a school band told the media no support has been given by state authorities to travel to London next month, a state official promised to seek help.
Band Director Gerson Ramirez met Tuesday with Colegio de Bachilleres High School System Director Iván López to discuss the issue.
Band members hope to travel to England's capital city to take part in a New Year's Festival that has been held for three decades to honor Queen Elizabeth II.
Junior High School Number 50 band has been invited to participate in the event after playing in an Italian festival few months ago.
Sixteen band musicians who now are high school students were given support by Director López.
“Your commitment is our commitment,” Director López said. “We are going to work together so that you can have the possibility to play in London.”
López offered a strategy to seek support. He also committed to reactivate and strengthen after-school activities.
—Arturo Bojorquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
