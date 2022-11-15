ASSEMBLY
Lawmakers call for audit on water fee collection
State lawmakers approved a resolution that calls the Auditor's Office to hold an audit to the collection of due water fees from the past administration.
The audit report of Romafam company, formerly known as Fisamex, is due Feb. 15.
The company was hired during the Governor Jaime Bonilla administration in 2020 and 2021.
Lawmakers seek to consider the next steps to be taken based on the audit findings.
The resolution was introduced by Assemblywoman Maria Adame, who chairs the Political Coordinating Board and voted 20-2, with Assembly members Marco Antonio Blasquez and Sergio Moctezuma Martinez voting against. However, the audit was first proposed by Assembly members Daylin Garcia and Diego Echavarria in past months.
The company was able to collect 1.8 billion pesos – about $90.6 million USD – in due fees from 3,248 private businesses.
Fisamex charged the state 20% of fees collected.
Previous reports say these companies owed the state over 6 billion pesos, or around $300 million USD.
Several charged company owners filed complaints and lawsuits against the state. The audit seeks to determine fee collection was legally and fairly held.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fireworks, firewood street sale enforcement announced
City officials announced the start of a special enforcement operation in order to detect street vendors of fireworks and firewood.
Mexicali Secretary of Government Daniel Valenzuela told La Voz newspaper the multi-agency effort that includes the Fire Department and the Office of Environmental Protection seeks to stop those items from being sold and used in the next weeks.
"We live in a city that, unfortunately, is very polluted," Valenzuela told the newspaper. "The Mayor is seeking to protect all Mexicali residents to have good health."
EDUCATION
Teacher agreement announced
Although Baja California Governor Marina Avila said in her recent State of the State speech all due monies to retired and temporary teachers were to get paid immediately, members of the Local 37 of the National Education Workers Union went on a week long strike.
On Sunday, the governor announced another commitment to get those due monies paid once again.
In a brief statement, the governor's office said another agreement was reached with education employees to put an end to the strike that affected 225,000 students.
In the statement, the governor assured her administration is committed to respecting teacher rights. At the same time, Gov. Avila thanked education workers and parents for their love and trust.
Agreement terms are due in the next couple of months, the statement says.
Teachers and school staff were due to get back to the classrooms Monday.
COMMUNITY
Protest held against water rate increase
Dozens of Mexicali residents led by former Mexicali Mayor Guadalupe Mora held a demonstration to protest against the water rate increase approved by the Assembly.
The protest began at 9 a.m. in the Vicente Guerrero monument at the Civic Center.
Protestors called Governor Marina Avila and lawmakers betrayers for increasing water rates.
"We cannot once more allow arbitrariness from lawmakers who increase taxes and especially water rates, which is a human right," resident Gerardo Romero said.
Mexicali resident Guadalupe Montoya criticized the Governor for her way of holding acts in her administration.
"They are not following the policies of the president," Montoya said. "We see Marina del Pilar is making significant expenses — mainly in advertising."
"She is corrupt and a spendthrift Governor," protestor Maria Quiñonez said.
Former Mayor Mora asked officials to find funds and be creative instead of raising taxes and fees.
"I was in the (municipal) presidency and it is possible," Mora said. "There are many resources but instead they (public officials) prefer to spend more and fit the nail on citizens."
ECONOMY
State's economic growth reported
The economy of the state of Baja California grew overall during the first half of the year 3.2%, according to a national report.
The National Institute of Statistics and Geography said the State's economy grew 2.8% in the second quarter of 2022.
In the first semester, the Primary Sector (agriculture and livestock) increased 4.9%, while the Secondary or Industrial Sector did so 3.6%.
However, the report indicates differences among the sub sectors included in the Secondary one as Manufacturing increased 5.2% and Water, Gas and Energy Distribution increased 2.3%.
In the Tertiary Sector, Services increased 2.8% and Trade 8.2%.
SPORTS
Former baseball players inducted to Hall of Fame
Three former baseball players of the Aguilas de Mexicali club — Isidro Marquez, Matías Carrillo and Eduardo Jimenez — were inducted into the Mexican Hall of Fame.
The Induction Class of 2020 ceremony was held Thursday in Monterrey, Nuevo León, México after a two year hiatus caused by the pandemic. Also inducted were former players Vinicio Castilla, José Luis Sandoval, William Serrel and Jorge Menendez Torre.
Marquez holds the league's save games record with 134 in 21 seasons, mostly with Aguilas de Mexicali.
Carrillo – also known as "Coyote de Macapule" – played for Aguilas in seven seasons, becoming the league's second in hits with 1,486, leader in bases stolen (260), and is first in triples (97).
Jimenez, of Tijuana, is second in home runs with 199. He became part of the 1999 championship team.
- Arturo Bojórquez
