CRIME
196 murders linked to organized crime
The state of Baja California was third last month in homicides linked to organized crime in the country.
According to a report made by Milenio newspaper Baja California registered 196 of these crimes, below Guanajuato with 240 and the State of Mexico with 206.
The newspaper said the most significant event of the month was an incident that left 30 dead and 13 injured.
Despite the historic levels of violence, Mexico's Secretary of Public Safety Alfonso Durazo said on Friday the country is close to achieving peace.
IMMIGRATION
Residents oppose shelter opening
Residents of west Mexicali expressed their opposition to the opening of an immigrant shelter in an old supermarket building.
La Voz newspaper reported that residents who oppose the project called for their neighbors to protest the government proposal.
Mexico originally planned to move the downtown shelter to eastern Mexicali, but area residents rejected the idea.
Now, the Mexican government has plans to open the shelter in the former Soriana Market building by Eleventh Street.
The building, which has been abandoned for two years, would house immigrants who are waiting for their asylum process in the United States.
The newspaper interviewed Chav's restaurant owner Ricardo Chavez, whose eatery is just blocks south of the proposed facility and who said the area is not appropriate for a shelter due to the high crime rates in the neighborhood.
The restaurateur expressed his concerns about a potential increase in crime due to immigration.
Chavez told the newspaper several schools are located close to the area and students might be affected.
Irma Mendoza, who leads the Neighbors Committee of Fraccionamiento San Marcos subdivision also expressed her concerns. She pointed out that Central American immigrants are fleeing violence and poverty, but at the same time are bringing illnesses like measles.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Convenience store employee stops scam attempt
An employee of a convenience store stopped an elderly woman from falling victim to a phone scam, the State Department of Public Health announced.
Undersecretary of the State Public Safety System María Elena Rodriguez said the victim was an elderly woman who resides in Colonia Flores Magón neighborhood.
The store employee noticed the woman, who was under emotional distress, wanted to make a cash deposit. In asking the woman for more information, the employee learned someone had called her from a phone with local area code to report her daughter was kidnapped.
The suspect demanded 3,000 pesos, or $162, to release the kidnapped woman.
Store staff reported the incident at the 089 hotline to explain the situation.
Emergency staff asked the elderly woman to call her daughter and to report both the telephone number and the bank account in which the suspect asked her to deposit the cash.
Moments later the elderly woman contacted her daughter, who was safe.
SPORTS
Former Southwest High School student played in Russia
Former Southwest High School student Jocelyn Rodriguez Heredia participated in a pre-Olympic volleyball tournament held in early August in Russia.
The player, who played in Mexicali teams at the local and state levels, has represented Baja California since the age of 10.
In the Aug. 1-4 pre-Olympic tournament, Mexico lost to the Russian team, as well as to Canada and South Korea, failing to advance to the next stage.
Rodriguez Heredia was also part of Arizona Western College and California State University teams.
She will remain with the Mexican team will compete in the remaining qualifying tournaments for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.
PUBLIC HEALTH
State continues to monitor mosquitoes
State Public Health authorities released the most recent results of the areas with highest mosquito counts in the city.
Secretary of Public Health Caleb Cienfuegos said staff with the Vector Program has kept monitoring traps to determine city areas where more aedes aegypti mosquitoes are found.
Those areas are Colonia Esperanza, Conjunto Urbano Orizaba, Colonia Orizaba, Colonia Mayos and Conjunto Urbano Universitario in the west, Colonia Hidalgo south of the Civic Center and rural areas of Guadalupe Victoria, Ejido Hermosillo and La Panga.
Secretary Cienfuegos called for residents to avoid letting water sit in containers, tires, tanks, old furniture and other sites that would permit mosquito reproduction.
— Arturo Bojorquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
