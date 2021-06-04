CRIME
Shooting leaves one dead, another injured
An early Wednesday shooting left a man dead and another injured in southeastern Mexicali.
La Voz newspaper reported that the incident was called in at 12:17 a.m. in Loreto Ruiz García Avenue and Del Vencedor Street in Fraccionamiento Angeles de Puebla — considered one of the most dangerous areas of the city.
Police received a report that two individuals were injured during a shooting. They found a man, identified as Miguel “Doe,” 35, at the scene lying in the street with injuries caused by a firearm. He’d reportedly been shot in his right shoulder.
Inside a residence, they found a dead man identified as Jesús García Castro, 29.
He had been shot in the chest.
The suspected shooter was described as a man about 6 feet, 2 inches tall who was wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue pants. He reportedly fled in a red vehicle.
EDUCATION
Teacher union requests study before school reopening
The Local 2 of the National Education Workers Union has asked the Department of Education to first study school conditions before reopening.
In a memorandum posted on its Facebook page, the union asked Secretary Maria de Jesus Sanchez for a report on school conditions and requirements for a safe return to school.
The union also asked state authorities to allow teachers to provide online classes at least for some time more.
Mexicali is Baja California’s only city in the still in orange tier of the health alert system.
“Most of schools lack conditions to provide remote classes,” the union wrote in the memorandum.
The Department of Education previously announced classes will resume in a voluntary basis on June 7 if the state turned to the green tier and teachers got vaccinated.
Classes are expected to resume in rural schools with a low number of students that do not have access to internet service.
Weeks ago, the state vaccinated close to 76,000 teachers.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Homicide suspect arrested
State police officers apprehended a man who was suspected in a January murder, the state Attorney General's Office said.
The suspect was identified as Edgar Ivan “Doe,” aka “Nalgón.”
The suspect was wanted for the murder of Jose Manuel “Doe,” 23.
Authorities said the suspect and the victim were at a home located by Alamo Avenue in Colonia Bellavista neighborhood, just south of La Cachanilla shopping mall, when the suspect allegedly shot and killed the other man.
