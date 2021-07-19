COURTS
Suspect in multiple crimes indicted
The man arrested last week after a chase and shootout with police in a residential area was indicted by a state judge.
Brayan Eduardo “Doe,” aka “Rodillas,” was indicted for robbery, carjacking and false imprisonment, the state Attorney General’s Office said.
He is accused of carjacking a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta in Colonia Orizaba neighborhood on June 21.
According to authorities, the suspect held the driver at gunpoint and forced her to cruise around city streets for an hour. After leaving the woman at Hotel Orizaba, the suspect allegedly fled in the vehicle.
Brayan Eduardo was arrested last week at a Colonia Monte Alban neighborhood residence where he barricaded himself while firing at police officers. The agents returned fire and injured the suspect in the arm.
Brayan Eduardo is also a suspect in at least three recent homicides, the state Attorney General’s Office has said.
CRIME
Man arrested for raping invalid
A man accused of raping a paralyzed woman has been arrested.
Mexicali Police said the incident was reported at 3:15 a.m. Sunday in Fraccionamiento Condesa neighborhood.
A woman told agents her daughter saw Quetzalcoatl “Doe,” 42, the suspect with his pants down and on top of a 22-year-old woman who has brain damage and physical paralysis.
PUBLIC SAFETY
U.S. fugitive apprehended
A man wanted in California for a probation violation was arrested by state police officers, the state Attorney General’s Office said.
The agency said the U.S. Marshals Service alerted Baja California authorities to be on the lookout for Memet Tichinea, 27.
The individual was allegedly a member of a robbery ring.
The suspect, who was on probation, fled to Mexicali.
The agency said the suspect was arrested by officers with the state Guard of Security and Investigations.
The detained man was turned over to the Mexican Institute of Immigration and then deported to the United States.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Third COVID-19 wave expected
A state official said a third wave of COVID-19 is expected.
Hospitals and healthcare staff are preparing for it, said State Secretary of Public Health Alonso Perez Rico. Although the state will be tested once again, this time 72 percent of the population has been vaccinated.
“It will be easy to win the battle,” he said.
The issue will be unvaccinated people. Perez Rico asked those who had not been vaccinated to avoid restaurants and other venues without a face mask.
On Sunday two people died from COVID-19 in the state. One of them had no vaccine and the second one had just one of two shots.
Over the weekend, Tijuana surpassed Mexicali in active cases.
CRIME
Man shot to death
A man was shot to death Saturday evening in a southern Mexicali neighborhood, according to media reports.
The incident occurred about 7:07 p.m. in the front yard of a home in Laguna Larios Ave. of Fraccionamiento Lagos del Sol neighborhood.
Residents reported a shooting in the area and police officers were deployed to the scene, where the authorities found the victim. He was declared dead at the scene.
The police said the home’s fence had been damaged, and investigators found several 9-mm bullet casings.
Witnesses told the police two individuals dressed in dark clothes shot the victim. They reportedly fled on a red motorcycle.
The name victim, who was said to be about 40, was not immediately released.
—Arturo Bojorquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.