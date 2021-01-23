CRIME
Attempted murder reported
A woman was injured Thursday after a man shot at her twice, according to media reports.
Police were dispatched about 3 p.m. to a residence located in Colonia Hega neighborhood, close to the PIMSA 1 Industrial Park, La Voz newspaper reported.
According to the report, a 29-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen by an unidentified man dressed in dark clothing.
The victim was transported to the Women’s Hospital.
The suspect remains at large.
TOURISM
City reports low hotel occupancy rate
Mexicali hotels reported last year an occupancy rate of 36.7 percent, the Department of Sustainable Development and Tourism said.
According to the agency, Mexicali visitors last year spent 27.6 billion pesos, or about $1.3 billion. Also, tourists rented more than 1 million hotel rooms during 2020.
Mexicali led the state in hotel room occupancy last year, followed by Tijuana, Ensenada and Rosarito Beach, the agency said.
San Felipe reported an occupancy rate of 11.5 percent with 68,426 rented hotel rooms and 410,997 visitors.
The decline was mostly caused by the pandemic, the agency said.
Health tourism drew more than 1.5 million visitors to Baja California last year. Those visitors spent 8.9 billion pesos, or close to $450 million. The figure represents 12.6 percent of the state’s total tourism revenue.
While the number of flights last year dropped 19.03 percent, the number of passengers dipped deeper — 33.57 percent.
Overall, tourism dropped 40.35 percent in 2020 compared to 2019.
IMMIGRATION
Central American caravan not expected in state
A Mexican official recently said that the Central American immigrant caravan that left Honduras last week is not expected to arrive in Baja California.
Mexican government delegate Alejandro Ruiz said in a press conference Mexico has implemented protocols at its southern border to stop any undocumented immigrants from entering the country.
He also said no strategy has been set locally given other caravans have not been able to come to northern Mexico.
According to the official, the immigrant centers opened in Mexicali and Tijuana have already been dismantled as they were part of an agreement signed with the Trump administration.
Ruiz said if Mexico wouldn’t had opened these facilities, the country would have faced economic sanctions that would have impacted the state’s manufacturing plants.
Ruiz said the threat went away with the end of the Trump administration.
BORDER
Taxi drivers close crossing
Dozens of taxi drivers blocked the border crossing Thursday to demand city authorities to leave them to work freely in the area.
The drivers parked their vehicles around the west port of entry on the Mexican side during their demonstration.
According to media reports, individuals who work at the border crossing washing vehicles threw rocks at some of the cabs.
At least one of the cabs was damaged.
Taxi drivers demanded the city to shut down its Department of Transit because jurisdiction now belongs to the state.
Mexicali League of Chauffeurs Chairman Ricardo Aguilera said the local agency has no legal grounds to remain in operation.
GOVERNMENT
Food poisoning reported at prison
Dozens of Mexicali prisoners contracted food poisoning and were treated.
The state Commission of the Penitentiary System said 44 prisoners were ill with gastroenteritis.
The agency said they were treated and their health is improving.
Visitation has been suspended at all state prisons due to the coronavirus. The commission issued a statement asking prisoners’ family to contact the agency in order to obtain updates on prisoners’ health status.
